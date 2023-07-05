New Nothing Ear 2 colorway shown off in leak

Roland Quandt

TL;DR Nothing could be getting ready to introduce a new colorway for the Ear 2.

A recent leak shows the earbuds in an unannounced black color.

It’s unknown when Nothing could launch the new colorway.

Nothing has been quite busy recently. It started the year by introducing the Nothing Ear 2 and is in the middle of preparing to launch the Nothing Phone 2 in the days ahead. Now it looks like the company could also be preparing to launch a new colorway for its latest true wireless earbuds.

On Twitter, Roland Quandt shared a handful of seemingly official-looking renders of the Ear 2. Those images show a slight change to the four-month-old earbuds — a black colorway.

While the stick end of the device remains transparent, you’ll notice that the top end and the silicone tips are now black. Additionally, it appears the charging case is also adopting the black color. The Ear 2 was originally launched with a white driver chassis and silicone tips. This leak suggests that Nothing may be planning to launch a new colorway soon.

Outside of the new color, everything else appears to be the same design-wise. Since the Ear 2 launched only four months ago, we would assume that this black variant will have the same specs as the ones that arrived in March. We would also assume that Nothing will keep the price point at $149.

When it comes to aesthetics, the Nothing Ear 2 has always been a winner. But somehow this black variant looks even better. However, it’s interesting that the company would go with black. Nothing recently posted marketing renders of the Phone 2 in White and Grey. So you’d think it would try to match the colorways on both devices.

