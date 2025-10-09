Nothing made a 'dream phone' for MrWhoseTheBoss, so what does it look like?

TL;DR Nothing has teamed up with YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss to “make” his hypothetical dream phone.

The manufacturer didn’t actually produce the phone but created renders and a list of specs.

This phone would retail for $1,800 and have a 10x periscope camera, sapphire glass screen, and more.

Nothing previously mocked up popular tech YouTuber Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee’s ideal flagship phone. Now, it’s enlisted the help of another popular tech YouTuber to make another hypothetical dream phone.

Nothing teamed up with Arun Maini (MrWhoseTheBoss) and mocked up his ideal Android phone, posting a video to YouTube in the process. You can check out the full video above.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

So what did Maini’s ideal flagship Android phone look like? Well, it has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, an OLED screen, Qi2 MPP support for magnetic accessories, and a 5,000mAh battery. There’s also an unspecified amount of RAM and storage aboard.

As for the cameras, the YouTuber opted for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra‘s quad camera system. However, the final “receipt” mentions the Nothing Phone 3a Pro‘s main, ultrawide, and selfie cameras, as well as a 10x optical telephoto camera. It’s a strange move to opt for a mid-ranger’s cameras in a dream phone, especially as the Phone 3a Pro has an 8MP ultrawide camera. Presumably, that’s a Nothing decision rather than Maini’s choice.

What about the design?

In any event, Maini wanted these cameras encased in a Pixel 6-style camera visor, as well as an overall design reminiscent of the Turing Phone. Other notable design choices include a titanium frame, as well as sapphire glass on the front and back. It’s worth noting that sapphire glass is incredibly scratch-resistant but can be easily shattered after a drop.

Other features include a 3.5mm port, a microSD card slot, and stereo speakers. Maini’s dream phone also included a focus on customer service, offering 24/7 telephonic support in multiple languages.

The end-result is a phone that looks pretty interesting, featuring geometric patterns on the back along with that Pixel-style camera bar and a micro-curved display. It certainly looks different from Nothing’s usual releases.

Taken together, Nothing says this dream phone has a bill of materials (BoM) of $1,163. This figure doesn’t account for labour, production costs, marketing, profit margin, and several other elements. However, the phone maker said this hypothetical device would retail for $1,800. Furthermore, Nothing claims that costs related to research and development, camera tuning, customer service, and more would push the project cost to over $26 million.

This is an interesting exercise nonetheless, and I, for one, would love a phone with a 10x periscope camera, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm port. Now, if only Nothing could make that a reality.

Follow