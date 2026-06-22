Nothing just designed its most wanted phone ever, but it isn't for sale

TL;DR Nothing just designed a “dream phone” using suggestions from its customers and community members.

It’s a compact phone with a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, a pop-up camera, and a 3,800mAh silicon-carbon battery.

The company clarified that it’s not actually going to make the phone.

Every year, we see hundreds, even thousands, of new Android phones launch. Some offer huge batteries, some offer the best cameras, some keep features like a headphone jack, and some offer a clean OS experience. However, none of them are “perfect,” and that’s what we want: a perfect phone. Well, Nothing just took everyone’s feedback into consideration and created the “dream phone.”

The company shared the idea in a YouTube video, and the whole thing is fun to watch, if only to understand how valuable every tiny bit of space inside a phone can be. Basically, Nothing users wanted a phone that’s under six inches, has a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, no front camera cutouts, no bloatware, and no camera bumps.

Nothing’s design took all of that into consideration, and the “dream phone” actually doesn’t look half bad. It’s got a headphone jack and a microSD card slot, and they even removed the front camera cutout in favor of a pop-up selfie camera (remember those?), complete with two cameras inside.

The company also explained why a thicker phone isn’t very desirable, but I beg to differ: a chunkier phone would be perfect, and Nothing’s render itself looks adorable. Plus, it allows the company to fit a 3,800mAh silicon-carbon battery inside — not a big battery by any stretch, but definitely something I can work with.

Nothing also mentioned the compromises it would need to make if it kept the phone thin: no 4K display, a worse processor, and no fingerprint scanner. However, since this is a dream phone, the company chose to make it thick instead. It didn’t really mention display quality or processor specs, but it could still deliver a decent display with a competitive chipset.

So yeah, a small phone with all those features can be made, and Nothing even has a full 3D render ready to go, but don’t get too excited. The company isn’t planning to make it a reality. However, if you’re like me (and most of the people commenting under the video), you’d actually consider buying it if it were real.

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