Nothing's Carl Pei predicts future phones will run on a single app. Do you agree?

In a recent interview with Wired , Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared his vision for the future of smartphones. He thinks we’re headed towards a world where apps will become obsolete.

Pei imagines that a few years down the line, smartphones will make do with just one app — the OS. This intelligent system would understand the user’s needs and context, and automatically deliver what they want, eliminating the need to manually navigate multiple apps.

In the future, the entire phone will only have one app, and that will be the OS,” said Pei. “The OS will know its user well and will be optimized for that person.

Pei’s remarks come as Nothing gears up to launch its first “true flagship,” the Nothing Phone 3. The former OnePlus co-founder told Wired that the company grew 150% last year, but it only accounts for 0.1% of the global smartphone market. Still, Nothing has carved out quite a niche for itself by challenging traditional smartphone design and UX, with its focus on transparency, simplicity, and a unique visual identity.