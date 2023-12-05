Nothing says 'something is coming this week' as Phone 2a rumors gain momentum

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is teasing an announcement for this week.

The Nothing Phone 2a is also expected to launch soon.

It’s unclear whether this week’s announcement is indeed a new phone or something else entirely.

Nothing is teasing an announcement for this week. The company’s bio on X (formerly Twitter) says, “Something is coming this week.” Meanwhile, alleged images and select specs of a device called the Nothing Phone 2a leaked last week. The device in question also appeared on an Indian certification website with the same model number that appeared in the leak. We’re also hearing from trusted tipster Ishan Agarwal that the launch of the Nothing Phone 2a is just around the corner.

Ishan Agarwal

While it’s more than coincidental that Nothing has started teasing a new announcement just when rumors about the so-called Nothing Phone 2a started swirling around, it’s unlike the company to be so low-key about new hardware. Nothing usually starts teaser campaigns for its new phones months in advance and drags them out for quite some time before the announcement. That’s why we’re still a little skeptical about a new hardware announcement from the startup.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to find out what Nothing is up to. We’re expecting the announcement to come in before the weekend. Let’s see if Nothing surprises us with a new phone or not.

