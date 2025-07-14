Google’s underrated AI tool just got a major upgrade with featured notebooks

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is adding expert-curated featured notebooks to NotebookLM, expanding its role beyond personal research and note-taking.

Topics include the complete works of Shakespeare, Yellowstone travel tips, and predictions from The Economist.

The new feature is desktop-only for now and follows the recent rollout of public notebook sharing.

NotebookLM was already doing a good job as anything from a personal research assistant to an advisor on your car maintenance. But Google keeps building as ever, and the AI-powered note-taking tool now also comes preloaded with curated expert guides.

Google has announced a new wave of “featured notebooks” for NotebookLM, offering collections of hand-picked content created in collaboration with researchers, authors, nonprofits, and major publishers. The new notebooks span a broad range of topics, including scientific guides, historical analysis, and even the complete works of Shakespeare.

The launch lineup includes longevity advice from Eric Topol, data-driven insights from Our World In Data, parenting tips from psychologist Jacqueline Nesi, and predictions from The Economist’s The World Ahead 2025 report. There’s also a Yellowstone travel guide with geological and biodiversity insights and an earnings tracker covering top global companies.

Each notebook can be explored as usual with NotebookLM’s core features, letting you ask questions, explore content through mind maps, and generate Audio Overviews — AI-generated podcasts that bring your notes to life.

The new collections follow Google’s recent rollout of public notebook sharing, which the company says has already led to over 140,000 public notebooks in just four weeks. More featured notebooks — including additional collaborations with The Economist and The Atlantic — are expected soon.

We’re big fans of NotebookLM as a hidden gem among Google’s AI tools, though we were a bit nonplussed by the Android app. Featured notebooks are rolling out now and only on desktop, which is just one more reason to stick to the web version for now.

