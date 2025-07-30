NordVPN joins the scam call fight on Android

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR NordVPN has launched a Scam Call Protection feature for Android users in the US.

It flags suspicious numbers using metadata, without listening to or storing call content.

The feature works on any Android device with the NordVPN app and Premium plan.

Scam calls aren’t slowing down and are getting smarter in many cases. While most modern smartphones already do a decent job of flagging suspicious numbers, NordVPN thinks it can do better. The company has just launched a new Scam Call Protection feature for Android phone users in the US.

In a blog post published this week, NordVPN explained that the tool analyzes call metadata to detect potential fraud before you even pick up. If it spots something suspicious, it flashes a warning message next to the incoming number. The feature is included with NordVPN’s Premium plan and works through the existing app, whether connected to a VPN or not. Once enabled in the Threat Protection tab, it runs quietly in the background.

If you’ve used a recent Pixel or Samsung phone, this might all sound pretty familiar. Google offers built-in AI-powered scam detection on Pixels, including mid-call warnings that alert you if the conversation starts to resemble a scam. Samsung uses a system called Smart Call that can identify spam calls and even block them outright.

NordVPN’s approach differs in a couple of ways. Unlike Google’s tool, it doesn’t process any audio — just metadata. And while Samsung’s protection is tied to its own phone software, NordVPN’s version works on any Android device running its app. It’s also designed with privacy in mind, storing no call content and keeping detection on-device.

The company says future updates will add features like caller ID for unknown numbers, better categorization (such as finance or healthcare), and even the option for you to report suspicious calls. It also plans to bring Scam Call Protection to iPhones and other countries.

You might not see this feature as worth the NordVPN Premium price alone, but with scam call losses topping $2 billion in the US last year, the layer of defense is probably welcome for those already on the plan.

Follow