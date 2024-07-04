noplace is the latest social media app on the block

TL;DR noplace, a social media app that has remained in invite-only mode so far, has finally launched on the App Store.

The app supports text-based posts, offering users a platform to share their thoughts and other updates.

Users can’t set their profiles to private, but noplace is setting up a moderation team to ensure the safety of its users.

New iOS and Android apps launch every so often, but most don’t make it to the top for years, let alone as soon as they’re out. Recently, though, noplace, an app that’s touted as a revamped MySpace, has done just that (via TechCrunch). The app was invite-only for nearly a year but finally launched to the public, allowing more users to experience its unique features.

noplace is free to download on the App Store, and users can also access the platform in read-only mode on the web. The app, however, is currently not available on the Play Store. That said, given its popularity among iOS users, we wouldn’t be surprised if an Android version launches soon.

noplace, unlike Instagram and Facebook, doesn’t support photo- or video-based updates. However, text updates are welcome on the platform. Users get access to a customizable profile, where they can share what they’re doing, their relationship status, and their interests all in one place. Users can also set “stars,” which work like tags, on their profile to signal to others what topics they care about. The platform, like MySpace, even has a section to display a user’s “top 10 friends.”

The app has two feeds, one that lets the user view their friends’ updates and another for updates from around the world. Users have no way to set their profiles to private; however, those under 18 get to access a more moderated feed. Moderation is a key focus area for noplace, and the company is currently tasking a complete team for this purpose.

Unlike modern-day social media platforms that use algorithms to curate content that a user is more likely to engage with, noplace employs AI technology to offer summaries of what one may have missed while they were away. While the platform seems promising right from the start, only time will tell how it performs against other apps, like LMK, Yubo, and Wizz, that target the same demographic of young users.

