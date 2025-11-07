NOOK GlowLight 4 lands in Ocean Teal ahead of the e-reader's next refresh

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble has added a new Ocean Teal colorway to its NOOK GlowLight 4 e-reader lineup. The refreshed model is now available through the company’s online store and offers a nearly identical experience to the existing classic black edition, just in a splashy look.

The Ocean Teal edition retains a 6-inch, 300ppi E Ink display, adjustable lighting with Night Mode, a scratch-resistant screen, and 32GB of onboard storage. Physical page-turn buttons, USB-C charging, and Wi-Fi connectivity round out the feature set. Aside from its updated teal finish, the device remains unchanged in form and function. Barnes & Noble says the new colorway is available for immediate shipment ahead of the holiday season.

The NOOK GlowLight 4 remains Barnes & Noble’s primary 6-inch reader, competing in the mid-range category alongside devices like Amazon’s Kindle lineup and Kobo’s Clara. Like other models, the GlowLight 4 emphasizes a compact footprint and long battery life over advanced note-taking or color capabilities.

This latest color refresh is Barnes & Noble’s first cosmetic update since late 2021, underscoring the brand’s relatively slow hardware refresh cadence compared to competitors. However, in light of other news, the move simply keeps the lineup visually fresh while larger updates are in development. Barnes & Noble confirmed that new NOOK devices are planned for 2026, marking the first major hardware overhaul in several years. While the company has not yet disclosed specifications or release timing, potential upgrades could include a color E Ink display or expanded note-taking features.

If you’re eager to grab a new device sooner, or shopping for the holidays, the NOOK GlowLight 4 Ocean Teal Edition is available now for $149.99 through Barnes & Noble’s website and select retail stores.

