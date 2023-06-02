Looking for a rugged phone? The Nokia XR21 is now available in the US

Supplied by HMD Global

TL;DR HMD has released the Nokia XR21 smartphone in the US.

The company is offering a free pair of wireless earbuds with the $499.99 phone.

HMD launched the Nokia XR21 in the UK early last month, following in its predecessor’s footsteps with a rugged design. We didn’t have to wait too long for a US release, as the company has now launched the device stateside.

The Nokia XR21 brings an IP69K rating, Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the screen, and MIL-STD-810H certification. So this combo means it should be able to withstand a few tumbles and the elements.

What else does it bring to the table? In terms of core specs, the phone brings a middling Snapdragon 695 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6.49-inch 120Hz LCD screen. A 4,800mAh battery keeps the lights on, while 33W wired charging is available. But you’ll need to use your old charger or buy a new one, as it doesn’t come with an adapter in the box.

The XR21 isn’t going to make the list of best camera phones, but the 64MP main and 8MP ultrawide rear cameras should do a solid job. A 16MP camera is available for selfies and video calls.

Other notable specs include a 3.5mm port, eSIM support, stereo speakers, three years of OS updates (and four years of security patches), and two hardware shortcut buttons.

Nokia XR21 US pricing

The unlocked Nokia XR21 is available in a Midnight Black variant on the company website for $499.99. But HMD notes that the model doesn’t support 5G on AT&T networks.

The website also has a bundle offering, throwing in a pair of Nokia noise canceling earbuds for the same price. So you might as well opt for this option instead.

