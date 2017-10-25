HMD Global has announced Nokia phones beta labs allowing Nokia 8 users to test Android Oreo before it gets ready for the prime time.

Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global has shared on Twitter that the program will follow for other devices like the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 soon.

The beta testers will be the first to receive Android 8.0 Oreo, and by testing the software ahead of general release, will help the company to create a smoother experience for the broader audience.

To join the beta labs, all you need is a working Nokia 8. Once you sign up and validate your device by IMEI number, you will get the beta software over-the-air. Remember, after your OTA request, the company will push the build to you within 12 hours from time of activation or you can wait for a short time, and then pull the build directly from Settings > About Phone > System Updates.

To share your feedback, you can use the pre-installed Feedback app or discuss your experiences with other beta testers in the Nokia phones community.

If you want to stop testing Android Oreo and go back to Android 7.x Nougat, you can do so by requesting a roll back over the air and if you do not wish to be part of the Nokia phones beta labs program, you can unregister as well.