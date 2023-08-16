Nokia G310 hits US: A repairable phone with 3.5mm port, microSD slot

HMD Global

TL;DR HMD Global has launched the Nokia G310 in the US.

The phone is effectively a rebadged Nokia G42.

It nevertheless brings a repair-friendly design, microSD card slot, and 3.5mm port.

HMD Global has taken the repairable approach with several budget phones this year, and it’s now taking this same approach with the US-bound Nokia G310.

This phone seems like a rebranded Nokia G42, but we’re nevertheless glad to see another repairable smartphone hitting the US market.

The company says the Nokia G310 is designed to be repaired at home with a few tools as well as guides and spare parts obtained from iFixit. These parts include batteries, screens, charging ports, and rear covers.

A rebranded Nokia G42 through and through

HMD Global

Otherwise, the spec sheet is identical to the earlier Nokia smartphone. That means you’re getting a Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.56-inch 90Hz LCD screen (720p), and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired speeds. The phone is also equipped with a 50MP+2MP+2MP triple rear camera system and an 8MP shooter in a notch.

How important is repairability to you? 183 votes I don't buy phones that can't be easily repaired 11 % It's one of several key priorities for me 32 % It's nice to have but not a must 53 % I don't care about repairability 4 %

HMD is also offering welcome extras like microSD support, a 3.5mm port, an IP52 rating, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. We’re glad to see microSD support and a headphone jack in particular as these features are rare on modern phones.

In any event, the Nokia G310 will be available for $186 from August 24. The phone will be sold via T-Mobile and Metro By T-Mobile.

