The Nokia 6 went on sale in the US in the summer via Amazon, starting at $179.99 with lock screen adverts, or $229.99 without. At the time, we said that, while the handset is capable, it’s also facing serious competition at the low-t0-midrange segment. The Nokia 8, HMD Global’s flagship Nokia phone, looked like it could satisfy those looking for something a bit more powerful until it was recently revealed that it wouldn’t arrive in the US.

If you were disappointed by that news, you might be pleased to know that a suped-up version of the Nokia 6 looks like it’s on its way to the states.

The Nokia 6 Arte Black edition has been spotted on Amazon.com by phoneArena, starting at $299. This is the Nokia 6 model that comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space, up from the 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space in the regular Nokia 6. The only other difference between the devices comes down to looks, with the Arte Black edition having a glossy black rear compared to the matte black finish of the regular Nokia 6.

The Arte Black edition is by no means new — it was revealed back in February — but this is the first sighting of it on the US Amazon store. That being said, the device is currently listed as out of stock, though that status is expected to change in the near future.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has stated that the Nokia 6 will be upgraded to Android Oreo before the end of 2017 — the same update is likely to apply to the Arte Black variant also.

For more on the this handset you can read our full Nokia 6 review at the link, or check out the Amazon store listing here.