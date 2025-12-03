Deals: High-quality NOCO XGrid charger and cable hit record-low prices!

NOCO is mainly known for its great vehicle accessories. I’ve been using its portable inflators and motorcycle battery tenders for some years, and they’ve been a pleasure to use. They have also recently started making mobile charging accessories, and a couple of the best ones are currently available at a record-low price. Buy the NOCO XGrid X140 Charger for just $41.97 ($27.98 off) Buy the NOCO XGrid XC3 Cable for just $10.17 ($6.78 off)

These offers are both available from Amazon as “limited time deals”. In the case of the charger, it is only available in Black from Amazon. If you want the White one, you can get it directly from NOCO, but it is $69.95 from the brand.

NOCO XGrid X140 Charger

Even at full price, the NOCO XGrid X140 Charger is actually pretty affordable for what it offers. The retail price is $69.95, and direct competitors usually sell comparable products for well over $100. Considering the discount, the deal gets even sweeter.

This charger has a max output of 140W. It has two USB-C ports, and both can reach the max 140W speeds as long as you’re using only one port at a time. If you use both, the system will intelligently manage the wattage on both devices to maximize speed per device.

It also has all the tech you’ll need, including PD 3.1, QC 5.0, and PPS. Additionally, NOCO backs this purchase with a 3-year warranty, which is rare in this industry.

And if 140W is too much, you prefer a smaller charger, or would rather spend even less, NOCO has 100W, 65W, and 30W models. Get this, the latter costs less than $10!

NOCO XGrid XC3 Cable

Most people think all cables are made the same, but there is such a thing as a better USB-C cable, and the NOCO XGrid XC3 Cable is one. This cable supports speeds of up to a whopping 240W, so it can charge any mobile device at fast speeds as long as you have the right charger and the device supports the speeds.

This one does support data transfer, and at speeds of up to 480Mbps. Additionally, it is made very nicely. The braided cable is rated to withstand over 10,000 bends without wearing out, and it is pretty long at 10 feet.

That’s a lot of cable for just over $10 at its current discounted price. Are you getting any of these? Make sure to act quickly. They have been at a record-low price for a bit already, and such deals don’t tend to last long. The discounts could go away at any point!

