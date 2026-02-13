Need a good charger? Check out these deals from NOCO, Anker, and UGREEN

The Anker and UGREEN deals come from Amazon. On the other hand, the NOCO offer comes from Woot.com, but it’s kind of from Amazon, too. Amazon actually owns Woot.com. Woot has a limit of 2 units per customer, and you’ll get a 90-day Woot warranty.

NOCO XGrid X100 Charger

The NOCO XGrid X100 is the most powerful charger on this list, but it is also the most affordable. At just $19.99, it’s honestly quite the steal.

You may know NORCO for its great car accessories. The brand makes tire inflators, vehicle battery chargers, and more. The move into mobile accessories seems new, but the company has a strong background and reputation.

This one is designed nicely and built solidly. It’s also really fast, with a max output of 100W. There are two USB-C connections, and both can reach up to 100W when charging a single device. Wattage will be shared if you use both simultaneously.

It also supports all major fast-charging standards. These include PD 3.0, QC 4.0+, PPS, Apple 2.4A, Samsung Fast Charging, and more.

Anker Nano Charger (45W)

The Anker Nano Charger series has been among the most respected for years. These are all chargers that are super small and portable, yet still pretty capable. The latest is likely my favorite, too, and it’s $10 off, despite being launched just last month. This is likely your best bet if you truly care for portability. It measures only 1.34 × 1.40 × 1.57in and weighs a mere 2.65oz. There’s more to the experience than dimensions, though. You’ll also get plenty of really convenient features. One of the most unique aspects of the Anker Nano Charger (45W) is its dual prongs, which allow you to plug it into the outlet at multiple angles. The screen displays a charging status, and it also tells you which charging mode you’re using. You can pick between Auto mode for most efficiency, Care mode for keeping your battery healthy, and more. There’s only one USB-C port, though. It can deliver up to 45W, but this is enough to fast-charge most of the best Android phones.

UGREEN Uno Charger 65W

The NOCO charger is the most capable, while the Anker one is the most portable in this list. What about those who want the coolest charger? Just look at this thing! It’s way too cute.

Cute robot looks aside, though, it’s still a pretty capable charger. The UGREEN Uno 65W, as its name implies, has a max output of 65W. It has three ports in total: two USB-C ports and a USB-A connection. Only one USB-C port can reach the full 65W on its own. If you plug in more devices, wattage will be shared, as expected. While it’s not its main focus, this charger is also quite small. It measures 1.68 x 1.85 x 2.65in and weighs 5.1oz. There’s no time to waste! We don’t know how long these chargers will stick around, so get yours while you can.

