Nintendo could be preparing to launch its next-gen system in 2024

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR Nintendo may aim for a console launch in the second half of 2024.

The next-gen console could come with an LCD screen to keep costs down.

The console may have a portable mode like the Switch.

Nintendo has been riding high on the Nintendo Switch‘s success since 2017. But with the console being in its sixth year, and its hardware not exactly aging gracefully, when can we expect for Nintendo finally put out a Switch 2? It seems we won’t have to wait too long for Nintendo’s answer.

According to VGC, sources close to the matter say that Nintendo delivered development kits of its next console to key partner studios. In addition, these sources also claim the company is likely to launch its new console in the second half of 2024. This is reportedly so Nintendo doesn’t run into the same supply issues that plagued Xbox and PlayStation this generation.

Up until now, there’s been little to no information on what to expect for Nintendo’s next system. We suspected Nintendo would make a sequel to the Switch that would include a more powerful processor, OLED display, and more storage. However, the outlet’s sources say the hardware could launch with an LCD display to save on costs. The new console is said to also have a portable mode and uses cartridges, like the Switch.

As for backwards compatibility with the Switch, that remains uncertain. However, thanks to a shareholder meeting last month, we do know that Nintendo is at least looking into making transferring user data from your old console and a new one easy. “In the transition from Nintendo Switch to the next-generation console, we would like to make every effort to ensure that customers can make the transition smoothly while using their Nintendo account,” said President and CEO Shuntaro Furukawa (via Google Translate).

Comments