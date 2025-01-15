The Nintendo Switch 2 "C" button might bring a long-awaited feature

TL;DR Data miners have uncovered a new “Campus” social hub in Switch OS.

This is likely what the new “C” button on the right Joy-Con will be used for.

It will support group and voice chat for up to 12 Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

We might be only a few days away from the official Nintendo Switch 2 hardware reveal, but the leaks are still pouring in. This time, it comes from the Nintendo Switch 2 Discord, where data miners have found a new feature that’s likely tied to the mysterious new “C” button on the right Joy-Con.

The code in the latest version of the Nintendo Switch OS refers to the new feature as “Campus.” Reportedly, it will bring group and voice chat to the Nintendo Switch for the first time. The data mining has revealed it will support up to 12 Nintendo Switch Online users simultaneously, indicating it’s tied to a paid subscription.

Leakers were also quick to point out that it’s nothing like the now-defunct Miiverse social media network from the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. That was shut down in 2017, a few months after the launch of the Nintendo Switch, although some messaging features made their way into games like Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Maker 2.

The “C” button is the most notable addition we’ve seen on the leaked Nintendo Switch 2 hardware so far, leading to wild speculation as to what it was for. This new Campus feature is the obvious answer, and it could work very similarly to the share buttons that have been found on Xbox and PlayStation controllers for years.

Regardless, we won’t have to wait long to find out. Nintendo could reveal the Switch 2 hardware as soon as tomorrow, with a software reveal coming a few months later. Although at this point, there might not be much left to reveal, as months of leaks have shown us just about everything there is to know.

