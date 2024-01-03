Nintendo Switch 2 rumor says you'll be spending more on the console and games

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR An industry consultant predicts the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch this year.

The consultant believes the console will sell for $400 and will be “an iteration rather than a revolution.”

Nintendo may up the price of its games to $70.

Although Nintendo has been extremely tight-lipped about the successor to the Nintendo Switch, there’s been a handful of rumors to suggest it will come out in 2024. Now an industry consultant has added to that pile while also giving predictions for the prices of the hardware and software.

In an analyst predictions feature by GamesIndustry.biz, the CEO of game industry consultancy Kantan Games, Dr. Serkan Toto, claimed that the time is now for the Nintendo Switch 2. Toto went on to predict that the Switch 2 will cost $400 — $100 more expensive than the Switch when it launched — and that it will be “an iteration rather than a revolution.” By this, he means the Switch 2 will have a few new features, but it won’t be a jump equivalent to going from the Wii U to the Switch.

In addition, Toto says there’s a high chance that Nintendo may follow Sony and Microsoft’s lead and start pricing its games at $70. However, Toto doesn’t explain what reasoning Nintendo would have for upping the price of its games.

Interestingly, Toto states “I can say a “Pro” model actually did exist and certain developers were already working with the dev kit.” If that is the case, it appears Nintendo may have ultimately decided the better move would be to just release a new generation.

Whatever the Switch 2 ends up being, Toto believes the console will remain portable like the Switch. “Pokémon is associated with handheld gaming, there is no way on earth Nintendo will drop the portability feature for their next big thing,” Toto said.

Last year, a report from Eurogamer claimed that Nintendo invited developers to see specially prepared tech demos for its next-generation system. The publication also suggested a release could happen in late 2024, but Nintendo would be “keen to launch the system sooner if possible.”

