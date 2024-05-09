New Nintendo Switch 2 leaks highlight specs, launch timeline, backwards compatibility, and more

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR A set of new leaks give us an early idea of the Nintendo Switch 2’s specifications, size, and launch timeline.

The Nintendo Switch 2 could feature 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Switch 2 could also retain backward compatibility with first-gen Switch games.

More information on the Switch 2 could emerge in Fall 2024, with a release planned for March 2025.

The Nintendo Switch was a runaway success, thanks to its design, which allowed it to be enjoyed both as a handheld and as a console docked to your TV. The gaming console was launched in 2017 and is desperately due for a refresh. Nintendo has confirmed that a successor will be announced soon, and now, new leaks have merged that give us an early idea of what the specs of the Nintendo Switch 2 could be, how it could measure against its predecessor, and what its launch timeline could be.

Community members at Famiboards, a discussion forum for Nintendo games and consoles, have been tracking shipment and customs data between Nintendo, NVIDIA, and other companies in an attempt to find hints of the Switch 2’s specifications. Famiboards forum member LiC claims to have analyzed the various shipment listings and arrived at these possible specifications for the Switch 2.

Famiboards member LiC

As per the leak, the Nintendo Switch 2 could have 12GB of RAM, coming from 2x 6GB LPDDR5X modules capable of 7,500MT/s transfer speed. Further, the internal storage could be 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It may be tempting to compare these numbers to existing or past consoles, but a fair comparison with just this dataset alone will not be possible. So, we’ll refrain from raising your hopes too high (or dashing them, depending on your expectations).

Leaker CentroLeaks is highlighting some more information, suggesting that the console and possibly the controllers will feature a built-in microphone.

CentroLeaks also suggests that the Nintendo Switch 2 could have an 8-inch display. The account has reshared a scale mockup of the Switch 2’s size based on leaked parts, comparing it to the original Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck.

Keep in mind that this is a size mockup, not a design mockup. The final product could look significantly different from this mockup, but it could retain similar dimensions.

Citing Brazilian streamer tvPH, CentroLeaks further suggests some more details about the Nintendo Switch 2.

According to this leak, the Nintendo Switch 2 is planned to be released in March 2025. More information about the console could be revealed in the Fall (so any time between September and December this year). Some third-party games for the Switch 2 could be confirmed as early as the second half of this year.

If you plan to keep your older Switch game collection, Switch 2 could have some good news, too. The leak suggests that Switch 2 could retain backward compatibility with first-generation Switch games for both physical and digital copies.

The leak also suggests that the upcoming Nintendo Direct in June will likely focus on more remasters and is being planned as the last big Switch-focused Direct event. Beyond that, an Indie World Showcase (Nintendo’s branding to highlight indie games for the Switch) is also being planned for August.

Do you like how the Nintendo Switch 2 is shaping up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

