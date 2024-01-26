The Nintendo Switch 2 could feature a weird downgrade for its display

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report suggests that Nintendo is expected to launch a “new game console” this year with an 8-inch LCD screen.

This is widely expected to be the Nintendo Switch 2.

An LCD screen will be a noticeable downgrade over the Nintendo Switch OLED’s display.

The Nintendo Switch has been a super successful home console, with over 132 million units shipped as of September 2023. It is one of the best consoles for playing games on your couch and on the go. With a vast library of free games and paid games, the Switch still has plenty of life left. But other manufacturers have jumped on the bandwagon with more powerful hardware, so it is about time we get to see a Nintendo Switch 2. Recent rumors indicate that one is coming soon, but it may not be the upgrade we hope for.

According to a Bloomberg report citing Omdia analyst Hiroshi Hayase, Nintendo is expected to launch a “new game console” with an 8-inch LCD screen this year. Mr. Hayase is an analyst who tracks small and medium displays in the manufacturing supply chain. The report also attempts to join the dots with Sharp Corporation, which said it was supplying LCD panels and working closely with the maker of an upcoming console. Sharp has previously worked with Nintendo, serving as a Switch assembler.

If these claims are true, the Switch 2 will feature the largest display Nintendo has used in a handheld console. The standard Switch has a 6.2-inch LCD, the Switch Lite has a 5.5-inch LCD, and the Switch OLED has a 7-inch OLED display.

One can argue that the Switch 2’s display will be a noticeable downgrade from the Switch OLED’s display, and they will be correct. Prima facie, based on these leaks, Nintendo seems to be targeting the original Switch and Switch Lite audience with the Switch 2 rather than those with the OLED display.

While more powerful hardware is widely expected, an LCD will feel rather outdated in 2024 when even budget phones come with a competent OLED display, especially when a Switch with a better display would exist alongside. It would also leave consumers with a purchase conundrum: whether to buy new hardware with an inferior display or buy old hardware with a better display. What would you choose? Let us know in the comments below!

Comments