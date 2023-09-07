Nintendo is closer to launching a Switch 2 than you think

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR Nintendo reportedly demonstrated the Switch 2 to developers at the Gamescom expo.

It’s believed the company showed off an upgraded version of Breath of The Wild as a tech demo.

The rumored console is tipped to launch in 2024.

We’ve heard murmurings about the Nintendo Switch 2 for what feels like a long time now. But it seems like the Japanese gaming brand is indeed a major step closer to launching a new console.

Eurogamer reports that Nintendo demonstrated the Switch 2 to developers behind closed doors at the Gamescom expo in Cologne, Germany.

The outlet also reported that Nintendo showed a number of tech demos to developers, including a “souped-up” version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It stressed that this was just a tech demo and that there was no hint that Nintendo planned to re-release it on the Switch 2.

Eurogamer also corroborated previous reports that Nintendo was planning to launch the Switch 2 in the latter part of 2024 and that key partners had development kits already. It did, however, claim that Nintendo wanted to launch the console “as soon as possible.”

We don’t know much about the rumored console at this point, save for claims that it will pack an NVIDIA Tegra T239 chipset and support 4K output. But we hope Nintendo offers backward compatibility with the huge library of original Switch games.

