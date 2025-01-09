This is our best look yet at the Nintendo Switch 2

TL;DR Leaked renders of the Nintendo Switch 2 have surfaced online, giving us our cleanest look yet at the upcoming handheld gaming console.

The renders showcase a larger screen, bigger Joy-Cons, and a U-shaped kickstand.

The design also reveals a top-side USB-C port, a game card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We’re eagerly awaiting the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, which the company has confirmed for the current financial year. So, between now and March 31, 2025, we could get our first official look at the successor to the original Switch, a product that reignited passion for handheld gaming consoles. While we have already seen several leaks for renders and dummy units, we now have one of the cleanest leaked renders of the Switch 2.

91Mobiles has shared high-quality renders of the Switch 2, showing off the device from several angles.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is said to measure 271 x 116.4 x 31.4mm with its Joy-Cons attached, which is bigger than the dimensions of the current Switch OLED and the original Switch. The display on the Switch 2 is said to measure 8.4-inch, compared to the 7-inch display on the Switch OLED and 6.2-inch display on the standard Switch. Even the Joy-Cons on the Switch 2 are said to be larger, measuring 116.4 x 40.8 x 31.4mm.

These renders clearly show the power button, volume rocker, 3.5mm headphone jack, surprising USB-C port, game card slot, and other ports/sensors we cannot recognize. The bottom of the device shows the docking port and the speaker grill.

We also noticed the U-shaped kickstand on the back of the device, which should make it easier to use the device in kickstand mode.

The Joy-Cons are also reasonably familiar, though they are bigger. Some additions are a new button located above the Home button and trigger buttons on the back next to the ZL and ZR buttons (possibly used to detach the controllers from the Switch 2).

Given how quickly leaks about the hardware are coming in, we reckon an announcement could be imminent. Release the Switch 2 already, Nintendo!

