Nintendo confirms Switch 2 is coming, but you have time to save up

TL;DR Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced before April 2025.

The company also revealed that a Nintendo Direct stream scheduled for next month won’t mention the Switch successor.

We’ve heard rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 for several years now, but the company has largely remained mum on the topic of a Switch successor. That’s changed today, as Nintendo has confirmed that a Switch 2 is indeed coming.

Nintendo confirmed on X that it’ll announce a successor to the Nintendo Switch “within this fiscal year.” That means we should expect a Switch 2 reveal no later than March 2025.

The company also noted that the original Switch was announced back in March 2015. Of course, the Switch was only actually released in March 2017. So a Switch 2 announcement/reveal doesn’t necessarily mean a launch is coming weeks or even months down the line.

Nintendo also cautioned that it will be holding a Nintendo Direct next month but added that it won’t mention the Switch successor during this stream. Instead, this stream will be focused on games coming in the second half of the year.

Either way, we’re really keen to see what Nintendo has up its sleeves with the Switch 2. We’re expecting plenty more leaks in the run-up to the console’s eventual announcement and launch.

