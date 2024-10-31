The latest music streaming service is from… Nintendo?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Nintendo Music app has launched on Android and iOS, allowing fans to stream and download official soundtracks.

The service requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which starts at $4/month or $20/year.

Some of the app’s features include spoiler prevention, soundtrack extension, and curated playlists.

There’s a new music streaming app in town, but it’s not here to compete with established platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Nintendo Music has launched on mobile with a limited catalog that caters to its fans. The app offers a ton of official soundtracks extracted from its games, in addition to unique features designed specifically for this purpose.

Nintendo has announced that its music streaming service is now available on Android and iOS. The app is free to download, but accessing its content requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership. The base plan costs $4 monthly (or $20 annually), unlocking online gaming on the Switch, Nintendo classics, cloud storage for saving game progress, and more. So, those already subscribed to the premium service can now use Nintendo Music to stream and download audio tracks at no extra charge.

While Nintendo Music’s user interface looks similar to that of YouTube Music, the app packs some unique features designed specifically for soundtrack streaming. These include a spoiler prevention option that filters out chosen games, track extension for increasing a soundtrack’s duration, and more. The app also offers curated playlists based on different game characters, moods, themes, etc. Those unhappy with the defaults can still create their own playlists and customize them as needed.

You can now download Nintendo Music for free on devices running Android 9 or later via Google’s Play Store. The app is similarly available on Apple’s App Store for iPhone users running at least iOS 16.

