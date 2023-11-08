Nintendo and Sony are making a live-action Legend of Zelda film

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Nintendo is making a live-action Legend of Zelda movie.

The film will be directed by Wes Ball, known for adapting the Maze Runner books to the big screen.

There’s no word on a release date for the Zelda film.

After the success of the Super Mario Bros. movie, Nintendo is taking another one of its beloved franchises to the big screen, but this time, in live-action. Unlike the Italian plumber’s cinematic animated adventure, the savior of Hyrule, along with Princess Zelda, will be played by real actors. However, there is no information about who will don the roles of Zelda and her knight in shining armor, Link.

The live-action Zelda film will be produced by series creator Shigeru Miyamoto, who is the Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo, and Avi Arad, Chairman of Arad Productions Inc.

The movie will be directed by Wes Ball, known for adapting the Maze Runner books to the big screen. Ball is also directing the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

In a twist of the tale, Nintendo will be joining hands with Sony for the upcoming feature film. According to the Nintendo press release, “The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with more than 50% financed by Nintendo. The theatrical distribution of the film will be done worldwide by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.”

There’s no word on when the Zelda movie will be released. Nintendo’s announcement only confirms that the development of the film is set to start soon.

