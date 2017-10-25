Hit indie game Night in the Woods is getting a mobile port. The news was announced via the official Night in the Woods Twitter channel earlier this week, along with the “2018” release date.

The tweet was accompanied by some snapshots of the game on an iPhone device, though there was no specific mention of iOS or Android compatibility. Presumably, it will be available on both platforms.

ANNOUNCING:

Night In The Woods

Mobile

2018 pic.twitter.com/6hTjGLVTWD — Night In The Woods (@NightInTheWoods) October 23, 2017

Night in the Woods is a mysterious adventure game — and a Kickstarter success story — from developer Infinite Fall. It concerns 20-year-old cat Mae Borowski who returns to her hometown of Possum Springs after dropping out of college, only to begin uncovering its dark secrets once she arrives. The title has been praised for its smart writing and the way it deals with themes like mental illness.

Editor's Pick 10 best Android horror games When we first wrote this article a few years ago, the horror games genre wasn't great. There were a few good ones. However, the quality deteriorated quickly after that. The last couple of years have …

Night in the Woods is ripe for a mobile port because it doesn’t require much dexterity (i.e. there shouldn’t be any issues playing it on a touchscreen), nor is it particularly demanding in terms of hardware. That said, the Night in the Woods team also took the time to note that, despite hitting mobile devices, it wouldn’t be available on the Nokia N-Gage. Sorry, folks(!)

Do you think Night in the Woods is a title worth playing? Let us know in the comments.