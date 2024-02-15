Microsoft wants its next Xbox to have the 'largest technical leap' ever

Microsoft unintentionally set the internet ablaze after rumors came out suggesting Xbox games could go third-party. Today, Xbox executives have come forward to ease Xbox fans’s fears by confirming the company’s commitment to the brand and discussing future hardware. And it looks like we could be in store for an ultra-powerful console down the road.

During the official Xbox podcast, Xbox president Sarah Bond, head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty, and Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer sat down to talk about Xbox’s direction. The trio assuaged fans’s concerns by revealing there would be no fundamental change to how exclusivity is handled.

The group also spoke about Microsoft’s roadmap for the next generation of its platform. According to Bond, the next Xbox may be a drastic improvement from the current hardware:

We’ve got more to come. There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday. We’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we’re really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building.

In addition to Bond’s statement, Spencer also shared some details on future hardware. Speaking to The Verge, Spencer mentions they are looking into developing “unique” types of next-gen Xbox hardware. Although Spencer avoids explaining what he means outright, the outlet guesses that this could be a handheld, much like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally.