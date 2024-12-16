A Christmas miracle: Apple could finally fix the Magic Mouse with new design

Jon Fingas / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is rumored to be working on a new Magic Mouse, but it likely won’t launch in the next 12-18 months.

The overhauled Magic Mouse will potentially retire the controversial bottom charging port.

The upcoming model could also improve the ergonomics and make it more comfortable to use.

For years, certain Magic Mouse users have complained about two key design choices: its ergonomics and the charging port. Compared to third-party options, many find Apple’s mouse uncomfortable for extended use. That’s not to mention the need to flip it over whenever a battery top-up is due. Fortunately, the iPhone maker is reportedly designing a new Magic Mouse that could address users’ shared concerns, including a repositioned USB-C port.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is developing a Magic Mouse with a relocated charging port. Notably, the report states that the team hasn’t finalized the accessory’s design, and it won’t launch in the next 12 to 18 months. “Once the design group settles on a final form, it will still take months or years of hardware engineering, software development and operations work to actually bring the mouse to market.”

While the Magic Mouse rumor doesn’t share specific details, it reassures users that “Apple is looking to create something that’s more relevant, while also fixing longstanding complaints — yes, including the charging port issue.” So, it’s safe to assume that the ergonomics will also be improved, as many customers find its flat design uncomfortable, especially during long work sessions.

Given that the potential product is still over a year from an official release, it’s too early to predict Apple’s direction. The design team is still prototyping different Magic Mouse variants internally, so it’s possible that no one currently knows what the mouse’s final form will look like.

