Apple's next-gen AirTag could come in the middle of next year

TL;DR Apple is currently developing a new version of the AirTag.

The new tracker is expected to have a better chip and improved location tracking.

Middle of next year is the expected launch window.

Despite being three years old, Apple’s AirTags still come in handy when you need to find something like your keys or wallet. But they could probably use an update by this point, and it looks like the Find My Device rival could get that update in the next year.

In today’s “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is in the midst of developing a next-generation AirTag. Codenamed B589, the item locator is reportedly being tested by the tech giant’s manufacturing partners in Asia.

If you’re wondering what Apple could be adding to the AirTag to make it a proper successor to the existing version, it appears nothing too drastic. Gurman claims that the new tracker is being given a better chip with improved location tracking. As far as improvements are concerned, it appears that’s all that’s known about this new AirTag at the moment.

There’s no exact date for the release, but there is a launch window. It’s said that this new AirTag is expected to hit the market sometime in mid-2025.

Over on the Google side of things, Pebblebee’s and Chipolo’s new Find My Device network tags will be launching next week. Other manufacturers, like eufy, are also developing tags for the revamped network.

