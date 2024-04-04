These new Roomba vacs are designed for folks who just need the basics

iRobot

TL;DR iRobot has announced it is launching the Roomba Vac Essential and Roomba Combo Essential.

The Roomba Combo Essential offers intelligent navigation, 120 minutes of battery life, a water pump-fed microfiber mop pad, and adjustable suction power. While the Roomba Vac Essential has the same features, minus the mop.

The Roomba Combo Essential and Roomba Vac Essential will be available for $274.99 and $249.99, respectively.

There are plenty of robot vacuums to choose from that come with all the bells and whistles you could ask for. However, the more features they have, the more expensive they tend to be. But if you just need an affordable robot vacuum for your smart home that offers the essentials, iRobot’s latest models may be just what you’re looking for.

Today, iRobot announced the launch of two new robot vacuums: the Roomba Vac Essential and the Roomba Combo Essential. The Combo Essential is a 2-in-1 device that offers vacuuming and mopping, while the Vac Essential is strictly a vacuum. These two models are targeting buyers who are looking for a more budget-friendly option.

The Combo Essential offers a few notable features, such as its four-stage cleaning system. This cleaning system allows the user to adjust suction and liquid settings for different types of floors. Along with that comes a V-shaped brush roll, an edge-sweeping brush, and a water pump-fed microfiber mop pad.

In addition, this Roomba offers intelligent navigation, allowing users to automate, tailor, and schedule cleaning routines. You won’t need to worry about battery life either, as the robot vac can last up to 120 minutes on a single charge.

With the Vac Essential, you get all the same features as the Combo Essential, save for the mop. The company claims that its new models provide 20 times the suction and 25% better hard floor dirt pickup than the Roomba 600 Series.

You can expect the Roomba Combo Essential to go on sale on iRobot.com on April 4 for $274.99. Meanwhile, the Roomba Vac Essential will be a little cheaper at a price point of $249.99. The availability of both models will open up to select retailers on April 7.

