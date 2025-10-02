New rules take flight: Why your power bank may be grounded next time you fly

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Some popular airline companies have recently changed their rules around power banks.

On some airlines, you’ll no longer be able to use or charge any kind of power bank while in the cabin.

The rule change is in response to the growing number of power bank incidents.

The thought of being stuck on a flight with nothing to keep you entertained is a nightmare. That’s why many travelers tend to bring power banks with them, so their devices stay juiced up as they move from point A to point B. But the next time you plan a trip, be sure to check the rules on power banks for your flight, as some airlines are becoming stricter about these charging devices.

Some popular airline companies are taking a stance against using power banks during a flight. Just this week, Emirates announced that passengers will no longer be allowed to charge devices with a power bank, nor will they be allowed to charge a power bank. They now join a growing list of other long-haul carriers that have implemented similar rules, including Cathay Pacific, China Airlines, EVA Air, Singapore Airlines, South Korean Airlines, and Thai Airways.

That being said, you may be wondering why airlines are getting stricter about power banks. We’ll break down what’s going on and answer a few questions you may have about bringing a power bank onto a flight.

Why are airlines banning the use of power banks? As more people turn to power banks to keep their devices charged up, there has been an increase in safety incidents in recent years. Emirates specifically points to lithium battery incidents — which can be susceptible to fire, explosions, and the release of toxic gases — as the reason for the policy change. The new measure aims to proactively mitigate the risks posed by power banks.

Can I still bring a power bank with me? While the rules can differ depending on the airline, in most cases, you can. However, there are two common rules that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and other regulatory bodies around the world generally agree on. The power bank you bring can not be stored in your checked-in luggage. They have to be stored in your carry-on bags. Power banks should not exceed 100 watt-hours (Wh). However, you may be able to fly with a 160Wh power bank with prior approval on some airlines. Watt-hours can be calculated by using the formula voltage (V) x ampere hours (Ah) = (Wh). You can calculate ampere hours with this formula: (mAh) ÷ 1,000 = (Ah).

What are the rules for some of the most commonly used US airlines? Compared to United, Southwest, and Delta, American appears to have the strictest rules about power banks and batteries. Southwest: Power banks and chargers can be used during a flight, but it has to be visible. You can’t charge a device with the power bank or charger still in your luggage. Devices also can’t be charged while in the overhead bin. You can bring up to 20 spare batteries, chargers, or power banks as long as they don’t exceed 100Wh. But portable chargers and batteries will need their exposed terminals protected from short-circuiting.

Power banks and chargers can be used during a flight, but it has to be visible. You can’t charge a device with the power bank or charger still in your luggage. Devices also can’t be charged while in the overhead bin. You can bring up to 20 spare batteries, chargers, or power banks as long as they don’t exceed 100Wh. But portable chargers and batteries will need their exposed terminals protected from short-circuiting. Delta: Lithium-powered devices can be stored in carry-on or checked baggage. However, lithium batteries are only allowed in carry-on bags. Spare batteries need to be protected from short-circuiting. Up to 20 spares under 100Wh are allowed, while only two between 100Wh and 160Wh are allowed.

Lithium-powered devices can be stored in carry-on or checked baggage. However, lithium batteries are only allowed in carry-on bags. Spare batteries need to be protected from short-circuiting. Up to 20 spares under 100Wh are allowed, while only two between 100Wh and 160Wh are allowed. American: No large power banks are allowed. Up to four spare batteries with a capacity of less than 100Wh are allowed. That drops to two spares if the batteries are between 100Wh and 160Wh. Each battery has to be individually protected from short circuits.

No large power banks are allowed. Up to four spare batteries with a capacity of less than 100Wh are allowed. That drops to two spares if the batteries are between 100Wh and 160Wh. Each battery has to be individually protected from short circuits. United: Power banks are not allowed to be stored in checked luggage. Devices with lithium batteries must have less than 100Wh, but two spare 160Wh lithium batteries are allowed. Loose batteries must be separated in their own covers.

Tips for taking a power bank on your next flight If you decide to take a power bank with you on your next trip, here are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind: Ensure the power bank you’re going to bring has a capacity of under 100Wh.

Check for any damage, as you won’t be able to take a visibly damaged power bank with you.

Make sure that the details about the power bank are visible on the device.

Keep the power bank in your carry-on luggage.

Check the airline’s website for the rules before packing for your flight.

Top off your devices before boarding.

