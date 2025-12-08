Pebble teaser hints at a mystery launch happening tomorrow

Core Devices

TL;DR The Pebble team is teasing a new product.

The teaser states that “Something’s coming” on December 9 at 10:00 AM ET.

There are also hints that “More cool stuff” could be on the way.

This has been an exciting time for Pebble fans. Not only has the brand been revived, but the team behind it has also launched two new smartwatches — the Pebble Time 2 and Pebble 2 Duo. It doesn’t appear that the company plans to coast on just those two devices, as a third product seems to be on the way.

Pebble has posted an animated image on its official X (formerly Twitter) account. The image features a picture of the Pebble Time 2 and a countdown clock sitting off to the right. Underneath that countdown clock is text that reads “Something’s coming…” and is followed by the date and time of December 9 at 7:00 AM PT (10:00 AM ET).

The social post is clearly a teaser, but to what is anyone’s guess. There’s speculation that this could be a teaser for a follow-up to the Pebble Time Round, the company’s only smartwatch with a circular design. It’s possible to see the countdown clock as a hint toward this possibility. But we won’t know for sure what this mysterious product is until it’s revealed tomorrow.

In addition to this teaser, there are hints that the company has plans beyond this third device. Over on Pebble’s website, there’s a question mark that sits over the headline “Coming soon: More cool stuff??” There’s currently no indication of what this could be referring to, whether a new product, update, or something else.

