HTC may be entering the gaming phone arena with a budget model

TL;DR A group of new HTC phones was spotted at the GITEX 2025 tech exhibition.

The phones are new additions to the Wildfire series.

One of the devices appears to be a budget gaming phone, which may be powered by a Unisoc T765 chip and a 5,600mAh battery.

GITEX, a global tech exhibition, is taking place in Dubai this week. As you would expect, a variety of brands are at the event to showcase their wares. Even HTC is taking part in the action, and it’s showing off several new Android phones in the Wildfire series.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

While attending the exhibition, mobile phone researcher Yasuhiro Yamane spotted a group of new Wildfire series handsets sitting at HTC’s booth. In the images Yamane shared, there are six devices in total. Each phone features unique camera bumps that seem to be inspired by Xiaomi, vivo, and Samsung. Notably, one of the devices appears to be a rugged phone, while another looks like a phone aimed at gamers.

According to GSMArena, the gaming phone has a Unisoc T765 chip and is powered by a 5,600mAh battery. It’s also said to have a 50MP main camera and 16MP front camera. The outlet suggests that this device may be marketed as a budget gaming phone.

For now, this is all we know about these handsets. However, Yamane says more information should be on the way.

Follow