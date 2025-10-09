Amazon's newest Kindle accessory celebrates creative clutter

Amazon

TL;DR Amazon launched clear-back Kindle covers for the Paperwhite and Colorsoft models.

Each cover ships with a sticker pack to help users kick off their customization

The covers cost $36.99, the same as standard fabric covers.

Amazon quietly launched a new set of clear-back fabric cases for its e-readers, complete with a sticker pack. The new accessories lean into the existing culture of cover decorating within the Kindle community. The covers also mark an interesting signal from Amazon itself. For years, Kindles have leaned on a minimalist identity: matte finishes, muted colors, and quiet logos. The new covers invite a little more chaos and a lot more customization.

From a utility standpoint, the new protective cases look and act almost identically to Amazon’s existing lineup. They offer the same fit, soft fabric front cover, and magnetic closure. They’re also available in familiar colors, including Jade, Black, and Raspberry. What’s new is on the flip side, where shoppers will find a transparent back panel.

The idea is simple: you can use the clear material to show off your Kindle’s original color way or to display whatever embellishments you add yourself. Beyond stickers, the cases enable a variety of creative touches, from displaying patches to fabric scraps to printed designs. Users can simply slip the materials they would like to showcase between the cover and the device.

This setup also makes it easier to swap out decorations without committing to anything permanently. The design is a not-so-subtle wink from Amazon to the reader community that’s been personalizing their devices for years.

For now, the clear-backed covers are available only for the Kindle Paperwhite and the new Kindle Colorsoft. Pricing for the transparent variants matches that of their opaque siblings at $36.99.

