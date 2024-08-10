I've been reviewing phones for 17 years and I'd never buy an Android flagship at full price

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

At Android Authority, we’ve been discussing how often you should upgrade your phone and how to make it last longer, but one other question kept popping up internally between us: How much should you spend on your smartphone, ideally?

The answer to that, as you can guess, is very subjective and depends on your needs and what you should privilege. I’d always tell you to spend a bit more for a better update promise and resale value, while some of my colleagues think you can’t go wrong with good photography performance, and others value water resistance and durability ratings or processing power.

But there’s one truth we all agreed on: You should really never, ever buy an Android flagship at full price. It’s a waste of money.

Have you ever bought an Android flagship at full price? 334 votes Yes. 46 % No. 54 %

I’ve been covering the smartphone industry since 2008, and I’ve seen it change so much over this time. One reality has been constant, though, throughout all the years: Phone prices drop quite quickly, especially Android phones. (This is not necessarily true for iPhones for some mystical reason.) An Android phone that launches today for $1000 will likely be discounted to $800 or $700 in a couple of months. There’s no truth more reliable than this in the Android ecosystem. And even if you still see it at full price on the manufacturer’s website, check around on Amazon, Best Buy, and other local retailers and carriers; it’s bound to be discounted somewhere.

Most Android flagships come with pre-order offers or drop in price a few months after release, so why pay full price?

Another practice has become quite prevalent, too: pre-order discounts and bonuses. Almost every high-end Android phone now comes with a pre-order offer that shaves off some of the price, and/or gives you some free accessories, and/or adds a trade-in bonus if you send your older smartphone. This makes buying a hot phone sometimes much more advantageous on day one instead of waiting a few months for a discount.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

So, if you’re looking to buy a new Android smartphone, here is my personal advice: If you’re a tech enthusiast and you know exactly what you want, get the pre-order deal immediately once the phone is announced. You’ll likely get several decent discounts and bonuses that will add up.

If you want to upgrade but you’re undecided between a few recently-released smartphones, take your time. Keep an eye on the prices of your favorite phones and only grab one when the price is at least 20-30% less than the original sticker price. You should never pay more, especially a few months after release.

If your current smartphone goes kaput and you need a new one immediately, start by checking the price of your ideal replacement phone. If it’s at full price everywhere (or only marginally discounted), it might be wiser to grab a budget smartphone on a deal as a temporary solution and wait for your preferred phone’s successor to buy it during the pre-order period. I realize that the last advice is a bit counter-productive, but it’s what I would personally do. If my own Pixel 8 Pro or my husband’s Pixel 7 Pro just stopped working right now (and suppose they’re out of warranty), I’d look for a heavily discounted or even second-hand Pixel 8a, 7a, or 8 and nab one. Then, I’d pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro whenever it’s announced and either trade in my temporary budget Pixel or sell it as a second-hand unit. The financial loss should be minimal, and that would be a much better use of my money than immediately going for another full-price Android flagship.

Need a new phone right now and your favorite option isn't discounted? It's wiser to grab a budget phone and wait for the next best thing.

And yeah, I know this example is a bit silly because the Pixel 9 Pro is imminent, and the wait time is insignificant, but I’d still do this if the wait time for the next best Android flagship was several months. Today’s budget and midrange phones are extremely powerful, have excellent cameras, and a satisfying spec sheet for most users.

So there you have it. If a new Android phone costs $1000, never pay $1000 for it; it’s like throwing $200 down the drain in an instant.

