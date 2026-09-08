Amazon slashes $100 off NETGEAR Orbi 770 mesh system with tri-band Wi-Fi 7

Add Android Authority on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover

Amazon has cut $100 off the NETGEAR Orbi 770 Series WiFi 7 Mesh System, dropping it to $449.99 from its $549.99 retail price. That is an 18% discount relative to the RRP, and it is a strong chance to grab a high-end whole-home Wi-Fi setup for less.

The Orbi 770 Series is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh system built for larger homes that want fast speeds and wide coverage without moving up to Netgear’s top-tier range. It uses the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands on a single unified network, so your devices can stay connected as you move around the house.

NETGEAR rates the system at up to about 11 Gbps combined wireless speed. Common bundles cover roughly 5,500 square feet with a 2-pack or around 8,000 square feet with a 3-pack, making it a good fit for busy homes with lots of connected devices. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 features, including multi-link backhaul between the router and satellites, which helps the mesh system move data more efficiently between units.

The Orbi 770 Series is managed through the Orbi app, and it supports add-on satellites if you need to expand coverage later. That makes it easier to build out Wi-Fi across larger layouts or rooms that are harder to reach.

At $449.99, this Amazon deal takes a meaningful chunk off the usual price. For anyone looking at a Wi-Fi 7 mesh upgrade, this 18% RRP discount makes now a good time to buy.

Follow