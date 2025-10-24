Deal: Upgrade your Wi-Fi with this Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router

If your Wi-Fi is slower than it should be, chances are it’s the router that’s causing the issues. Fix your connection issues with this deal on the Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX70). It’s only $159.97 right now! Buy the Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router RAX70 for just $159.97 ($30.02 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal,” so it’s an automatic discount. Simply add the item to your cart and check out!

While a $30.02 discount may not seem that great, that is the discount on the current retail price. The Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX70) actually launched at a $379.99 MSRP, which means this is technically a $220.02 discount!

Needless to say, this is a bit of an older model. It launched in 2022, but it was a premium router then, and it continues to surpass most people’s needs. Not to mention, it is about the coolest-looking router I have seen. It kind of looks like a spaceship!

You know the problem with regular routers? Yes, we’re referring to the ones you get for free from your internet service provider, or the super cheap ones most people buy because “they are all the same.” Well, they aren’t! Those are usually slower. They also have a device limit of about 1-15 connections, and performance will degrade if you use more devices. We now have multiple devices, a bunch of smart home products, and more. You can reach these limits very quickly!

The Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX70) takes things to the next level. For starters, it supports Wi-Fi 6, with a 2.4GHz band and two 5GHz bands. Speeds can max out at 6.6Gbps. Additionally, it supports up to 40 simultaneous connections, which should keep most people covered with some room to spare.

Most won’t need to worry about coverage, either. This router can cover 2,500Sqft of space, without the need for mesh satellites or any extra tricks.

It can handle internet plans with speeds of up to 2Gbps, which is more than most people have. Additionally, it has four Ethernet ports if you want to enjoy the extra performance of a physical connection. Each of these is limited to 1Gbps, which is also more than most people use!

Honestly, this is an awesome router that most people won’t even take full advantage of. And at this price, it is a great deal that’s hard to ignore. Not to mention it looks really cool, and it will definitely be a conversation starter. Go get it while you can!

