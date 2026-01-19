This Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router is 67% off!

Good routers can get pricey, but here’s a deal that will upgrade your Wi-Fi without emptying your bank account. The Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX70) is quite capable, and it is currently at a record-low price of just $124.97. That’s a whopping 67% discount! Buy the Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router RAX70 for just $124.97 ($255.02 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. This is the Wi-Fi 6 model. If you want higher speeds, the Wi-Fi 6E version is also on sale, but for $189.

I am actually quite fond of the Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX70). Not just because of its stunning capabilities, but because it is one of the most uniquely designed routers I’ve seen. It straight up looks like a spaceship!

Though it launched in 2022, it remains unique and capable. We’re looking at a Wi-Fi 6 unit that offers speeds of up to 6.6Gbps. It has three bands: one operates at 2.4 GHz, and the other two use 5 GHz.

One of the main issues with cheaper routers is that they are very limited in the number of simultaneous connections they can handle. Cheaper routers, like the ones you get for free from internet service providers, usually can’t handle more than about 10-15 connections. This one can run 40! This is especially important now that so many things we have at home are connected.

This unit can also cover quite a bit of space. It’s rated for 2,500Sqft, which should cover most homes with ease. It’s also made to support internet plans of up to 2Gbps, which is much more than most people have. If you want improved performance, there are four Ethernet ports that can each handle 1Gbps speeds.

Again, this is still an awesome router, and at this price, it will be a really nice upgrade that won’t break the bank. Remember, this is a new record-low price. It has never been this cheap before!

