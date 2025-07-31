Deal: Netgear 4G LTE Broadband Modem turns mobile data into your home internet

Digital nomads will know the struggle of having reliable internet. Well, for those constantly on the move, the most common internet solutions are either Starlink or cellular data. And we’re not referring to just using your smartphone hotspot feature. It’s often better to have a dedicated mobile data device like the Netgear 4G LTE Broadband Modem (LM1200), which is currently on sale for a mere $19.99! Buy the Netgear 4G LTE Broadband Modem LM1200 for just $19.99 ($30 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. This is a record-low price for this product, so there has never been a better time to get one.

I’ve never been a full-time digital nomad, but I have moved around quite a bit, and I’ve lived in places with no reliable internet in the past. I once had to rely on cellular data, and had to purchase an expensive Netgear Nighthawk M1 4G LTE Mobile Router. It was several hundred dollars, so if the Netgear 4G LTE Broadband Modem (LM1200) were an option for me, I would have saved a bunch, even if I had to pay full price for it! At just $19.99, it is a steal.

The premise is simple. The Netgear 4G LTE Broadband Modem (LM1200) is not exactly a mobile router, as it has no Wi-Fi. It is a modem. You can put in an active SIM card, and it can use that data to share internet with other devices using a wired LAN connection. If you need wireless connectivity, you can use an Ethernet cable to connect it to any router. Which router you get doesn’t really matter, so it can be as cheap or high-end as you prefer.

Specs are pretty nice, as it is certified to work with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. The one thing to keep in mind is that this only supports 4G LTE, so it doesn’t connect to 5G antennas. That said, 4G LTE is still pretty reliable.

This modem can support download speeds of 150Mbps and 50Mbps uploads. Based on my experience, 4G LTE speeds can usually reach those speeds and more. It’s not the fastest out there, but it’s enough to stay connected reliably.

Another use case is that it can work as an internet backup for when your main internet goes out. Simply connect the main modem to the WAN port. When the primary ISP fails, the Netgear 4G LTE Broadband Modem (LM1200) will detect the outage and automatically switch to mobile data. You won’t even notice when your internet goes out!

You’ll have to get your SIM card and plan separately, but those looking for a product like this were already expecting that. Otherwise, it is a great device for those who need a backup or would like to stay connected on the go. I see it as a great option for travelers, RV owners, or anyone with unreliable internet. For just $20 bucks you can’t go wrong with it. Go get yours while the price is at an all-time low!

