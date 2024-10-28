Netflix is getting shareable bookmarks for those scenes you can't stop obsessing over

When you want to rewatch a specific moment from a show or movie on Netflix , you usually have to scrub through the video to find it. But Netflix is now introducing a new feature that will take you directly to the moment you want.

In a blog post , Netflix announced it is rolling out a feature called “Moments” to the mobile app. Moments is launching globally on iOS starting today, and it’s scheduled to arrive on Android in the coming weeks.

The new feature is designed to let users bookmark a specific scene in whatever movie or show they are watching. Users can then save the bookmark to pick up right from that moment or share that scene with friends or on social media

To save a Moment, all you have to do is tap on the screen and find the new Moments button on the bottom left corner of the screen. This will save the bookmark to your My Netflix tab. You can also choose to share the scene on Instagram, Facebook, and other social platforms. A link can also be created to send directly to friends.

As Netflix explains, opening up a Moment will start that show or movie right from the scene you bookmarked. In a quote relating to how many Moments can someone have, Netflix spokesperson Dorian Rosenburg told The Verge:

The number of Moments you can save depends on the length of the content. However, there’s plenty of space to save your favorite Moments, so most members won’t need to worry about a limit when it comes to saving across multiple shows and movies.

It seems like Moments is exclusive to mobile, for now. However, the company mentions that “Moments will hopefully expand in the future, offering even more ways for members to use and enjoy the feature.”