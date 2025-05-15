Netflix plans interactive AI-powered ads to steal away your attention

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Netflix is introducing a new ad format that uses generative AI to create an improved and more relevant experience.

This new AI-powered modular ad framework merges ads with the worlds of Netflix shows to create things like interactive midroll and pause overlays while you watch.

These new ads will begin rolling out in 2026 for all ad-supported countries.

Do you remember the days of just plain old “Netflix and chill”? You know, when streaming services didn’t have ads because you paid money for that feature and you watched whatever content you wanted without any interruptions? That was definitely peak streaming. But those days have already begun to fade, as more streaming services have started including ads and raising the price of ad-free offerings. Netflix is now working on a whole new way to experience ads for those of you on the ad-supported tier.

Last month Netflix launched a new in-house advertising platform, giving the company full control over its ad tech. That’s going to help Netflix begin to integrate new “creative” advertising formats while users watch content. What’s so interesting about this new ad format? You’ll be seeing interactive ads that merge with the worlds of Netflix shows thanks to generative AI. This could be a big change from the current state of ads on Netflix, which have been easy enough to ignore and not much more than a minor annoyance. But interactive ones with overlays during the show or when you pause? That’s a bit more…intrusive.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

One of the reasons why Netflix is implementing these interactive ads is its claim of having “the most engaged and attentive audience anywhere.” With this in mind, Netflix believes that you wouldn’t mind taking part in some unique advertisements while you binge watch your shows. And while the current ads may not be too bothersome, this upcoming interactive one just looks to be taking it to a whole other level that isn’t as enjoyable, to say the least.

These new ad formats won’t be rolling out until 2026 though, so you do have some time to prepare or adjust your current Netflix plan. Only the least expensive one has ads, so if you upgrade to a higher tier, you won’t have to deal with these AI ads at all.

As time goes on, more and more companies are utilizing AI in their products, whether you like it or not. And now AI is even merging with advertisements, which no one likes. It’s two of the worst things coming together to ruin everything, once again, like YouTube’s new ads purposely ruining your videos by interrupting the best part.

