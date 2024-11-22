The Google Home app is still so bad, Nest cam users are jumping ship

Recently, Google started allowing all Nest cameras from 2015 onwards to be added to the Google Home app. The transition hasn’t been smooth . An embarrassing number of features are missing once you migrate, and it appears that as a result, many users are now looking elsewhere for their security camera needs.

Google’s support page that details how to transfer from Nest to Google Home lists which features are missing from the latter, and it’s a longer list than it should be. The missing features that stand out are time lapses, safety clips, supersight close-up tracking, microphone sensitivity, zoom and enhance, changing Wi-FI networks without resetting, and more. Here’s the complete list:

Change Wi-Fi without resetting the device

Talk and Listen Tone setting

Save camera clip to Nest library

Social sharing of a saved camera clip

Public livestream sharing

Password protected livestream sharing

Email notifications

Assistant on device

Zoom & Enhance

Adjustable microphone sensitivity

Safety clip

Timelapses

Supersight close-up tracking

That’s a particularly annoying one right up top, there. If you want to change your Wi-Fi network for any reason, you’ll need to factory reset your cameras and set them up from scratch. Owners are understandably upset and looking for alternatives, taking to forums like Reddit’s Nest sub, where user sysadmin420 is one of many posting about moving to UniFi cameras.