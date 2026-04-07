Save $250 on the premium Nebula Mars 3 Portable Projector

I cover plenty of projector deals around here, but I usually focus on more affordable (yet still awesome) options. Some of you are more demanding, though, and if you want a premium experience, here’s a great offer. The Nebula Mars 3 Portable Projector is $250 off. Buy the Nebula Mars 3 Portable Projector for $799.99 ($250 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s only shipped by the online retailer, though. The seller is actually Anker itself. We’re not sure how long the offer will last, so get it while it’s on sale!

The Nebula Mars 3 Portable Projector is quite special. It projects stunning video and comes with a plethora of features you won’t find in most portable projectors. Especially at today’s discounted price.

This one comes with a Full HD 1,080p resolution, which is pretty standard these days, but it’s everywhere else where this projector stands out. For starters, it has a brightness of 1,000 ANSI lumens. It can also project at up to 200 inches, which is huge. Most other portable projectors are limited to about 120-150 inches.

This is also a self-contained projector, because it needs no external video source. The unit runs Android TV 11.0, so it has access to the Google Play Store, where you can download all your favorite streaming apps. It also supports Google Cast, so you can beam content from other devices to it. It also has an HDMI input if you prefer a wired connection.

In terms of audio, you’ll enjoy an integrated 40W 3-speaker system that’s quite outstanding. My portable projector has an 8W system, and I already feel like that sounds amazing for a projector.

Additionally, it has a 185Wh built-in battery that delivers an outstanding 5 hours of battery life. This is also much more than the usual two hours you’ll get from more affordable models. The battery capacity is also a nice plus, as it lets the projector double as a power bank. Yes, you can charge other devices through its USB ports! It also has an integrated light for those dark nights.

As if all of those features weren’t enough, the build quality is made for adventure seekers. This thing is meant to be taken around, so it has an IPx3 rating, dust protection, and a 0.5-meter drop resistance.

This is quite the package, right? Take advantage of this deal while you can. It might be gone soon!

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