Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Break free from the living room: The Nebula Capsule 3 is at its lowest all-time price
Published on3 hours ago
Wouldn’t it be great if you could take your nice TV with you wherever you go and use it whenever you want? For example, if you wanted to enjoy the outdoors and watch a movie at the same time, it’d be right there for you to do both. While it’d obviously be impractical to lug a heavy TV around with you during your day, you can basically get the same experience with a mini projector. Speaking of which, one of the best Google TV-enabled mini projectors you can get — the NEBULA Capsule 3 — is currently at its lowest price ever.
Right now, there’s a limited-time deal on the NEBULA Capsule 3 that drops the price from $499 down to $379. This deal knocks 24% off the normal retail price, saving you a whopping $120. You better be quick to snatch up this offer, because who knows how long this discount will last.
As mentioned earlier, this mini projector is super portable, only measuring 3.15 x 3.15 x 6.30in. That’s small enough to fit into any purse, backpack, or even a large pocket. Despite its diminutive size, it is capable of producing a super-sized 120-inch 1080p picture, literally letting you take a big screen with you anywhere.
It’s also important to point out that you won’t have to worry about finding an outlet to plug it in. This mini projector features a battery that allows up to 2.5 hours of movie or TV show watching and eight hours of music listening on a single charge.
If mobility and ease of use are what you’re looking for, you can’t go wrong with the NEBULA Capsule 3. It’s a great way to add some flexibility to how you can watch TV, movies, and other types of media.