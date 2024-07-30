End of an era: NASA to pull the plug on its cable channel

NASA

The space agency has now announced that it will shut down NASA TV, its over-the-air broadcast channel, to focus its efforts on the streaming platform.

NASA Plus features new documentaries, live events, and behind-the-scenes footage, and is accessible via the NASA App on Android and iOS, as well as streaming players and browsers.

Are you running out of new movies to stream? Why not tune into NASA’s on-demand, free streaming service, NASA Plus? With more people choosing to cut the cord, NASA, too, appears to have embraced the trend by shifting its focus from cable TV to its streaming platform, which launched towards the end of last year.

As part of this, NASA will be shutting down NASA TV, its over-the-air broadcast service, in August (via NASA). The space agency reports that its streaming service has already gained “four times more viewership” than its cable channel. Like in the case of the cable channel, NASA will continue to share live events, news, and other original content via its streaming platform.

Want to view the latest content on NASA Plus? All you need to do is download the NASA app on your Android or iOS device. NASA Plus is also available via streaming players like Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV. And if you’re looking to stream through a browser, just navigate to NASA Plus’ website. To make it easier for people to access content on NASA Plus, the agency has done away with subscriptions.

As part of this announcement, NASA also unveiled its upcoming content lineup, which includes new documentaries, live events, and behind-the-scenes footage. Some of these include, “Planetary Defenders,” a documentary about asteroid detection, “Our Alien Earth,” a series about fieldwork in places with extreme environments, and “An Ocean in Bloom,” a documentary about a NASA satellite that brings to light a Floridian community’s challenges with souring ocean waters.

Additionally, NASA revealed that fans can look forward to new episodes from their favorite series, like “Other Worlds,” “The Color of Space,” and “Space Out” on its streaming platform.

