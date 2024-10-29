Narwal Freo Z Ultra robot vacuum and mop gets discounted for the first time!

Time is our most valuable asset, so clearing up some of it wherever possible is nice. This is why robot cleaners are so awesome, but they can also be expensive! I prefer waiting for a good deal on these, and the Narwal Freo Z Ultra just got its first $200 discount, bringing the total price down to $1,299.99. Is that still expensive? Read until the end of this post to catch a more accessible deal on a great robot! Get the Narwal Freo Z Ultra for $1,299.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and it comes in the form of a coupon. Keep in mind that you must manually clip the $200 coupon on the Amazon page to get this discount. This discount is available for both available colors: Gray and White.

Narwal Freo Z Ultra Narwal Freo Z Ultra Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 With Coupon!

The Narwal Freo X Ultra was one of our favorite robot vacuum and mop combos around, and the new Narwal Freo Z Ultra improves upon it in multiple areas. For starters, the design now looks much more modern, and it’s available in two colors, whereas the previous model only came in White.

Looks aside, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is an amazing robot vacuum and mop combo. The suction power has been upgraded to 12,000Pa. The Freo X Ultra had 8,200Pa, and that one was already very powerful. We saw it picking up metal marbles with ease!

Object detection is among the best, too, as it has the ability to detect objects as thin or low as 0.19 inches. It will avoid books, small toys, and more, with “millimeter precision.” The dual front cameras and side sensors will also do a great job, covering edges and avoiding obstacles as close as 8mm. It’s also pretty smart, and will avoid pets, pet “accidents,” and more. It can even detect what type of mess it’s about to clean, and decide whether it should use the mop or not. The zero-tangle brush is also back, which will be a nice treat for people with long hair or pets.

The base is one of this product’s biggest lures, though. It’s the magic that makes this such a low-maintenance robot. The Narwal Freo Z Ultra docking station can store up to 120 days of dirt. It will also wash the mopping pods and intelligently decide the water temperature based on what it cleaned. It will even dry the pads using hot air, to avoid unpleasant smells. Additionally, the dirt sensor will detect how dirty the mopping pads are, and send the robot to continue cleaning until the floor is actually clean.

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is on a whole other level, making it a great choice if you’ve been looking to get a high-end robot vacuum and mop cleaner. The full $1,499.99 price is a bit hard to justify, but this $200 discount makes it a bit more enticing. Just make sure to make up your mind quickly, as this is a new device launched in September, and this is the very first time we see it on sale.

Extra deal: The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S is also at an all-time low price

If you still feel like $1,299.99 is a bit much, another of our favorite robot vacuum and mop combos is also on sale. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S is also at a record-low price of $849.99, and it’s also a great device.

This one has 11,000Pa of suction power, zero-tangle technology, mop pad washing, mop pad drying, great obstacle avoidance, and more. It’s a great robot, all around, but what really makes it special is that it also comes with a handheld vacuum cleaner. This will be great to use for cleaning furniture or reaching into the nooks and crevices around your home, which the robot is bound to miss. And the dock will also empty this handheld vacuum!

