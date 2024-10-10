The Narwal Freo X Ultra robot is still $500 off!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Narwal just doesn’t seem to care that Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is over. The deals continue, and you can still save $500 on one of the best robot vacuums the industry has to offer. The Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop combo’s price is slashed from $1,399.99 down to only $899.99. Buy the Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop for just $899.99

This deal is available directly from Amazon, but the discount won’t be applied automatically. Instead, you need to manually clip a $500 coupon on the Amazon page. Make sure to do this, or you’ll end up paying the full $1,399.99 retail price!

Narwal Freo X Ultra Narwal Freo X Ultra Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Amazon Save $500.00 With Coupon!

We’ve mentioned multiple times that the Narwal Freo X Ultra is our favorite robot vacuum and mop, and we don’t take that statement lightly. It is a high-end robot that competes with the best, but keeps the price more reasonable, especially on days like this one.

The robot features 8,200Pa of suction power, which is quite powerful. We’ve literally seen it pick up metal marbles! It also features an improved tangle-free brush, which is a life-saver for long-haired individuals like myself, or pet owners. The tri-laser system is also great at avoiding obstacles.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We also love that this robot requires very little maintenance, so people can focus on what matters while keeping floors squeaky clean. For starters, the dust bin compression system can store rubbish for seven weeks. The dual-mopping pads will clean thoroughly, then return to the base, which will wash and dry the pads. The base even has a system that can analyze how clean the water is, and it will send the robot back to clean until the mops return clean enough. The base has a clean water reservoir, a dirty water canister, and a detergent bin to keep the robot running. Quite an impressive little cleaner, right? If you want in on clean floors with little work, make sure to sign up for this deal sooner rather than later. We’re not sure how long this coupon will be available.

Extra deal: The cheaper Narwal Freo is also on sale

Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Powerful multi-surface cleaning solution The Narwal Freo is an impressive floor cleaning solution. In one device you get a vacuum and a mop, which docks to a self-cleaning, auto-charging station for hassle-free automated floor cleaning. Packed with LiDAR, Narwal's DirtSense technology ensures a thorough clean. See price at Amazon Save $350.00 With coupon!

If you still feel like nearly $900 is expensive, the predecessor is much cheaper and is also on sale right now. You can get the Narwal Freo for $549.99 if you manually clip a $350 coupon on the Amazon page.

While not as impressive as the Narwal Freo X Ultra, this older model is still pretty amazing. You’ll get 3,000Pa of suction power and 12N of downward pressure on the mopping pads. It still uses Dirtsense technology to measure mop cleanliness. The base will also clean and dry the mops on its own. Many of you might not even notice the differences between the Freo and the Freo X Ultra!

