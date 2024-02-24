Limited coupons left to save $300 on the new Narwal Freo X Ultra

Narwal is among the top players in the robot vacuum market, with its most advanced device to date due for launch on March 6. The $1,399.99 retail price reflects the prestige of the Narwal Freo X Ultra, but you have a window of opportunity to save over $300 on it right now. A limited number of coupons, available for $99, drop the price of the Freo X Ultra by $400. Narwal Freo X Ultra $400 coupon for $99

Here’s how it works: While there is still stock of the 2,000 coupons available, you have until March 5 to buy one. Between the launch of the Freo X Ultra on March 6 and the coupon expiry date on March 13, you can buy the award-winning device and apply the coupon, reducing the amount payable to just $999.99.

Pay $99, get the Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum for $999.99 Pay $99, get the Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum for $999.99 Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Narwal Save $400.00 Limited time offer!

Making our Best of CES 2024 awards, you get what you pay for when it comes to this next-level robot vacuum. The Narwal Freo X Ultra offers an industry-leading 8200Pa suction capability, ensuring 99% particle removal on hard floors. It features an innovative all-in-one base station that not only auto-washes and dries the mop but also cleans itself, offering a hands-free maintenance experience.

Equipped with advanced DirtSense Technology, The Freo X Ultra employs sensor arrays and algorithms to monitor and tackle dirt to ensure floors are meticulously cleaned. The certified zero hair tangling technology employs a unique floating brush design that prevents maintenance hassles and tangling issues, while Smart EdgeSwing technology ensures comprehensive edge cleaning. Tri-Laser Navigation & Avoidance system optimizes cleaning routes, even adjusting mop height to avoid getting the carpet wet.

Hundreds of the coupons have already been claimed, so don’t miss your chance. Hit the widget above to get started or to learn more about the smart home upgrade.

