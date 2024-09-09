Save $400 on the awesome Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Narwal Freo X Ultra is still one of our favorite robot vacuum and mop combos. It is a very special floor-cleaning product, and its price shows so. The Narwal Freo X Ultra has a $1,400 price point, but today, you can get it for just $1,000. That is a whole $400 in savings! Get the Narwal Freo X Ultra for $1,000

This offer is available directly from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means the price should go back to normal relatively soon.

The Narwal Freo X Ultra is still a pricey acquisition at $1,000, but we feel it is definitely worth it if you want a great robot and vacuum combo. Let’s start with the general specs, which include a very powerful 8,200Pa of suction power. We’ve seen it literally pick up metal marbles without a struggle. We were also impressed by the tri-laser object avoidance system. Additionally, the dual-pad mopping system is excellent, with rotating pads that scrub the floor very efficiently.

It’s all the extra features that make the Narwal Freo X Ultra special, though. What I love so much about it is that you barely have to do any upkeep. The dust bin compressed system helps you store dirt and dust for up to seven weeks.

The base station also has a clean water reservoir, a dirty water canister, and a detergent bin. Furthermore, the base can even wash the mopping pads, then it will even dry them using hot air, to avoid funky smells from building up due to the humid pads. The vacuum brush also has a unique design that avoids hair tangles, a blessing for any of us long-haired users.

This robot really does it all very well, so make sure to make up your mind on this deal soon. The Narwal Freo X Ultra is one of the best in its category, and it isn’t discounted this low very often. Get yours while it’s hot!

