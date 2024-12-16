Narwal Freo X Plus deal: Save $60 and keep your floors squeaky clean

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

There are plenty of high-end robot vacuum and mop combos out there. In fact, Narwal has some fantastic options. These are usually expensive, though, and they have massive bases. If you’re looking to save some cash and space, something like the Narwal Freo X Plus is much more enticing. It’s still very capable, and right now, you can save $60 on it, slashing the price to just $339.99. Get the Narwal Freo X Plus for just $339.99

This Narwal Freo X Plus offer is available directly from Amazon. Just keep in mind the discount comes in the form of an in-page coupon. Make sure to manually clip the $60 coupon before adding the item to your cart.

Narwal Freo X Plus Narwal Freo X Plus Powerful and budget-friendly robot vacuum The Narwal Freo X Plus is the sister-bot to the flagship Freo X Ultra. Take advantage of the same intelligent DirtSense mapping and cleaning capabilities, and minimal compromises to reach the much lower price. See price at Amazon Save $60.00 With Coupon!

I happen to be a bit of a minimalist, so I live in a pretty small space. I prefer not having a huge base, as convenient as the added features may be. This is why I am a fan of the Narwal Fre X Plus. It has a much more discrete charging station, but the robot itself is nearly as capable as the higher-end models. It also helps that the price is much more accessible, especially with today’s $60 discount.

The Narwal Freo X Plus will still keep your floors squeaky clean. Its 7,800 Pa suction power can handle all types of trash. By comparison, the higher-end Freo X Ultra has an 8,200 Pa suction strength, and we’ve seen that one pick up metal marbles. The 400 Pa difference is no deal-breaker for most people.

You’ll also enjoy most of the best features you’ll find in the higher-end models. It still features that tangle-free brush, which will be a lifesaver for those of you with pets or long hair. You won’t have to manually untangle hairs and debris all the time.

While it requires more maintenance than the units with fancy base stations, this robot is still relatively maintenance-free. The dust bin can store up to seven weeks of dust and trash, so you won’t need to clear the bin very often.

The unit can also mop, of course, and it will clean your floors with 6N of downward pressure. Not to mention, it is actually pretty smart when it comes to avoiding obstacles and mapping your home. It uses a tri-laser system that can look through all its surroundings with no issues, intelligently avoiding random objects and enhancing edge cleaning. Again, the added benefit is that the whole package takes very little space.

None of the other Narwal robots are on sale right now, so this is a bit of a special discount. You might want to get it sooner rather than later, as we don’t know when this coupon will disappear.

